Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Italy > First coronavirus death reported in Wash. state

First coronavirus death reported in Wash. state

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The U.S. is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea on a day when a death was reported in Washington state. (Feb. 29)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S.. [Video]Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:01Published

Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand records first coronavirus death: health official

Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus death as a 35-year-old man, who also had dengue fever, dies from the virus, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen,...
Reuters

First coronavirus death in USA, Washington declares State of Emergency as Trump administration flounders with narrative control

(Natural News) The first U.S. death of the coronavirus is now confirmed in Washington State, and Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement lamenting the “sad day...
NaturalNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chabis_ch

Peter Guhl (@[email protected]) RT @CDCgov: Today, @WADeptHealth and CDC reported the death of a person who had been hospitalized with #COVID-19. This is the first reporte… 9 seconds ago

raiderlization

Raiderlization California sees third case of 'community spread' coronavirus as first U.S. death is reported near Seattle https://t.co/43w70Ki3y7 11 seconds ago

mybreakingone

breakingone The U.S. reported its first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus as other nations moved to curtain spread within the… https://t.co/b1UzJ0fmdY 16 seconds ago

dalecox111

Dale Cox Thailand records first coronavirus death Thailand recorded its first fatality from coronavirus, a 35-year-old man, Reuters reported, 24 seconds ago

Macronomics1

Macronomics RT @markets: BREAKING: Thailand reported its first death from the coronavirus. The patient was a 35-year-old retail worker who also tested… 27 seconds ago

MoolchandaniJp

moolchandani jp - First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state https://t.co/Bg5IB7vb68 https://t.co/9ppSL17djL 32 seconds ago

dalecox111

Dale Cox 12:20 pm: Australia reports first death from coronavirus A 78-year-old man who had been in quarantine became Austra… https://t.co/ZNfq6TvOBL 53 seconds ago

jjguuccii

yessica RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: The U.S. reported its first death from the #coronavirus in Washington State. The FDA is taking steps to speed up… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.