Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who poured millions of dollars into his Democratic presidential campaign, is ending his bid after a third-place finish in the South Carolina primary. Steyer made the announcement Saturday night in Columbia. (Feb. 29)
 
