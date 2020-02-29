Global  

British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby

Newsday Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and expecting a baby in the early summer.
News video: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement [Video]British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron..

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby [Video]Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased..

British PM Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby

The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times•Sydney Morning Herald•Reuters•The Age•NYTimes.com•BBC News•SBS•Independent

MPs react to news of Downing Street pregnancy

Ministers and friends of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds congratulated the couple after they revealed that they were expecting a baby.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

