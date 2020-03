Coronavirus causing some Bay Area brides and stores to scramble on wedding dress plans

Sunday, 1 March 2020

Planning a wedding isn’t easy. When it comes to wedding dress shopping, a bride usually starts looking at least six months in advance.



But for some Bay Area brides, that carefully selected wedding dress has been abruptly canceled or delayed due to coronavirus, so much so that they’ve had to go out and find another dress. 👓 View full article



0

