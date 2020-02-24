Global  

Wash. Investigates More Possible Coronavirus Cases Amid Fears Of A Regional Outbreak

NPR Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The first U.S. death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Washington state. Officials are also investigating a reported case in a health worker and a possible outbreak in a nursing facility.
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

