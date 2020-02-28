Global  

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, makes ad buys for states beyond Super Tuesday

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $45 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month, after Super Tuesday's contests.
Bernie Sanders Raised $46 Million in February, a Record for 2020

The candidate's campaign said that it had received 2.2 million donations in the month and that it had started buying ad in states that will vote in mid-March.
Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'

Bernie Sanders congratulated rival Joe Biden on his victory in South Carolina Saturday and told a crowd of thousands in Virginia Beach he's looking ahead to a...
