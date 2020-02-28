Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, makes ad buys for states beyond Super Tuesday
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $45 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month, after Super Tuesday's contests.
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....
The candidate’s campaign said that it had received 2.2 million donations in the month and that it had started buying ad in states that will vote in mid-March. NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times