Uber Driver Injured In Violent Upper East Side Attack Identified

CBS 2 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Investigators said 54-year-old said Mohamad Al-Gahaffi, who was also a livery driver, was beaten so badly he was taken to a local hospital with severe head trauma and placed into a coma.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
 The 54-year-old Uber driver who was placed into a coma after a violent attack on the Upper East Side has been identified.

NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized After Being Punched By Passenger [Video]NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized After Being Punched By Passenger

A violent attack left an Uber driver in a coma earlier this month.

NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized In Coma After Being Attacked By Passenger [Video]NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized In Coma After Being Attacked By Passenger

A 54-year-old Uber driver is hospitalized in critical but stable condition and placed into a coma after police say he was viciously attacked by a passenger on the Upper East Side. CBS2's Cindy Hsu..

Uber Driver In A Coma After Being Violently Attacked On Upper East Side

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the Upper East Side.
CBS 2

