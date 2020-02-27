Global  

$375K Raised In Make-A-Wish South Florida Fundraiser ‘Wings For Wishes’

cbs4.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
On Saturday, CBSMiami competed in the 6th annual “Wings for Wishes,” a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Florida.
News video: CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes' 01:00

 CBSMiami anchor Frances Wang served as team captain of Team ‘Chicken Wang,’ which also included reporter Ty Russell, creative producer Oliana Torres, editor Irving Mercado, morning producer Tommy Fletcher and photojournalist Claudia Soto.

