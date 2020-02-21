Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Yorkers Face First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban With Mixed Reactions

New Yorkers Face First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban With Mixed Reactions

CBS 2 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
If you're going grocery shopping today, don't forget those re-usable bags as the state's plastic bag ban goes into effect.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban 02:11

 Grocery shoppers are being reminded to bring their reusable bags or expect to pay for paper bags at the checkout. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins [Video]New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins

New York will be the second state to outright ban disposable plastic shopping bags.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins [Video]New York State's Ban On Plastic Bags Begins

New York will be the second state to outright ban disposable plastic shopping bags. A ban on plastic bags in New York State will go in effect overnight. In some localities, including New York city,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Plastic Bag Ban Critics Fear Looming Prohibition Portends "Chaos"

Plastic Bag Ban Critics Fear Looming Prohibition Portends ChaosThe plastic bag ban begins March 1st, though enforcement isn't expected for another few months. [ more › ]
Gothamist

New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Starts On Sunday

Starting on Sunday, retailers in New York state will no longer be using single-use plastic bags. 
CBS 2


Tweets about this

NoraFarr

Nora M. Garcia RT @C_Flarity: Yes! Finally New Yorkers will stop polluting the environment with 23 BILLION plastic bags a year. Great day for NYC. https:/… 47 minutes ago

limosforsale

Limos For Sale Grocery shoppers are being reminded to bring their reusable bags or expect to pay for paper bags at the checkout. C… https://t.co/5szfNQxEO5 51 minutes ago

ScottComms

Justin Scott RT @CBSNewYork: REMINDER: It's Day 1 today of either bringing your own shopping bags to the grocery store or paying for paper: https://t.co… 51 minutes ago

C_Flarity

Caroline Flarity Yes! Finally New Yorkers will stop polluting the environment with 23 BILLION plastic bags a year. Great day for NYC. https://t.co/zdaVEQQxUA 55 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York REMINDER: It's Day 1 today of either bringing your own shopping bags to the grocery store or paying for paper: https://t.co/Js5AUQUtqJ 1 hour ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption New Yorkers Face First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban With Mixed Reactions https://t.co/eA7OcH105A 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.