Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties

Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Tulane University officials say they banished the campus “Victory Bell” to storage after learning of its history "as an instrument of slavery."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tulane removes ‘Victory Bell’ after learning of its history

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The history behind a bell that stood in front of Tulane University’s McAlister Auditorium has prompted university officials to remove it....
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

darylsarnold

Daryl Arnold Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/HdQaqDj2tI #FoxNews 47 seconds ago

suptmoran

Mary Moran RT @NBCNews: School officials at Tulane University have removed its “Victory Bell” after learning that it was used on a plantation and symb… 4 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to its 'horrific' past on plantation https://t.co/ZopHLloOp5 4 minutes ago

kellwoohoo

Kelly ツ Good for them! Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to 'horrific' past https://t.co/NVxsjIXAy3 5 minutes ago

Driczone

Adric Jackson Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/uRc1TwwnNX Oh no, a bell… https://t.co/hbUKrUtifG 6 minutes ago

don_tennis

Don Lam Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/qHpn1rLsQQ #FoxNews grow u… https://t.co/Gqf98FWFOK 11 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to its 'horrific' past on plantation https://t.co/22PgA9ZO4I https://t.co/Gog10mAm4h 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.