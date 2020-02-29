Daryl Arnold Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/HdQaqDj2tI #FoxNews 47 seconds ago Mary Moran RT @NBCNews: School officials at Tulane University have removed its “Victory Bell” after learning that it was used on a plantation and symb… 4 minutes ago Brought to You Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to its 'horrific' past on plantation https://t.co/ZopHLloOp5 4 minutes ago Kelly ツ Good for them! Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to 'horrific' past https://t.co/NVxsjIXAy3 5 minutes ago Adric Jackson Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/uRc1TwwnNX Oh no, a bell… https://t.co/hbUKrUtifG 6 minutes ago Don Lam Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' after learning of its slavery ties https://t.co/qHpn1rLsQQ #FoxNews grow u… https://t.co/Gqf98FWFOK 11 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Tulane University removes 'Victory Bell' due to its 'horrific' past on plantation https://t.co/22PgA9ZO4I https://t.co/Gog10mAm4h 18 minutes ago