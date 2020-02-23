Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tennessee > Missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was born into family racked by chaos, violence

Missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was born into family racked by chaos, violence

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Megan Boswell experienced violence and upheaval in her own childhood. Now, she is under arrest and her toddler, Evelyn Boswell, has been missing.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Evelyn Boswell case being compared to Joe Clyde Daniels case

Evelyn Boswell case being compared to Joe Clyde Daniels case 03:22

 The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell asked a Sullivan County judge to reduce her bond.charged with lying to police wants out of jail.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evelyn Boswell: Mother says toddler is in Virginia, authorities say still no sign of her [Video]Evelyn Boswell: Mother says toddler is in Virginia, authorities say still no sign of her

While the Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell is only a week old, the 15-month-old has been missing since December. The TBI says they've received hundreds of tips but there's still no sign of Evelyn.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:46Published

Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case [Video]Police Baffled By Mother's Behavior In Missing Toddler Case

A missing-toddler case made headlines Friday when the girl's grandmother was pulled over in a reportedly stolen BMW. But whether this helps in finding Evelyn Boswell—a 15-month-old Tennessee girl..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell believed found in Tennessee

Authorities in Tennessee have found remains they believe belong to a 15-month-old girl who was the subject of a 17-day search across three states
FOXNews.com

Human remains believed to be missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell found

Authorities have found remains they believe belong to Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old girl from Tennessee who was reportedly last seen late last year.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.