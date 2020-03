Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON (AP) — The organizers of a high-profile energy summit held annually in Houston announced Sunday they have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over the new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide. The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. […]

