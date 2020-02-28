Global  

‘The Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office With $29 Million

CBS 2 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller “The Invisible Man” rode a wave of good reviews to a very visible spot atop the box office this weekend.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Invisible Man' Makes Off With $29 Million Box Office Draw In Opening Weekend

'Invisible Man' Makes Off With $29 Million Box Office Draw In Opening Weekend 00:34

 Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts over the weekend. According to Reuters, the flick debuted to $29 million in North America. Starring 'The Handmaid's Tale' Elizabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake...

'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews | THR News [Video]'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews | THR News

The studio is anticipated a domestic opening north of $20 million, with industry insiders expecting a haul closer to $30 million.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Rusty’s Review: ‘The Invisible Man’ [Video]Rusty’s Review: ‘The Invisible Man’

Rusty Gatenby reviews the latest box office releases. (2:35) WCCO This Morning – Feb. 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:35Published


‘Invisible Man’ Tops Box Office, Giving New Life to Old Monsters

A low-budget reboot of the 87-year-old movie character collected $29 million, unseating “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Just JaredThe Wrap

'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions

'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions· Universal/Blumhouse Production's "The Invisible Man" brought in an estimated $29 million to win the domestic box office this weekend. · The movie is another...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersThe Wrap

