Kobe Bryant’s Widow ‘Devastated’ by Reports That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant said the sharing of the photos by deputies was “an unspeakable violation of human decency.”



Recent related videos from verified sources Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation. This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published 1 day ago Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:22Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa sues helicopter company over fatal crash Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the operators of the helicopter that crashed on January 26, killing the NBA icon and eight others. The suit...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were shared Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is "absolutely devastated" following reports deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where the NBA star, his...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this