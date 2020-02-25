Global  

Kobe Bryant’s Widow ‘Devastated’ by Reports That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant said the sharing of the photos by deputies was “an unspeakable violation of human decency.”
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa sues helicopter company over fatal crash

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the operators of the helicopter that crashed on January 26, killing the NBA icon and eight others. The suit...
Mid-Day

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were shared

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were sharedKobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is "absolutely devastated" following reports deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where the NBA star, his...
New Zealand Herald

