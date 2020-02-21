Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg All-In On Florida

SnoopyResists RT @60Minutes: Michael Bloomberg calls the President's comments on coronavirus "incomprehensible." See more of our interview with the candi… 35 seconds ago Bob Lingard RT @HuffPostPol: “He paid more attention to politics than he did to science, and that really created a health crisis in his state of Indian… 5 minutes ago CBS4 Miami Democratic presidential candidate @MikeBloomberg is banking on Florida, but he first needs to survive #SuperTuesday. https://t.co/JrGKwpfaXt 43 minutes ago