Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus outbreak raises concerns at a Seattle nursing home

Coronavirus outbreak raises concerns at a Seattle nursing home

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
In the aftermath of the first death from coronavirus, a Seattle-area nursing home is at the center of a state and federal investigation. More than 50 patients and staff members are showing symptoms associated with the virus. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus [Video]Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3/1: CBS Weekend News

Coronavirus outbreak raises concerns at a Seattle nursing home; Recovering addicts use music to provide a pathway to a new life.
CBS News

Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found; two other cases confirmed

A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the coronavirus, officials at the home said, and two other cases in...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rottenbanana101

Orange Peel RT @AdibHidayat: Coronavirus outbreak: US embassy raises critical concerns with Indonesia https://t.co/q073e14mmH 16 minutes ago

iamritu

Ritu Thamman MD ❤️ RT @CMichaelGibson: Washington state reports 1st death in U.S. from #coronavirus 1st health care worker to be infected 1st known outbr… 17 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Coronavirus #Outbreak #Raises #Concerns at a #Seattle #Nursing home https://t.co/90dxP3BZq3 https://t.co/cnvFiLu7Et 23 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus outbreak raises concerns at a #Seattle nursing home - Mar 1 @ 8:05 PM ET https://t.co/0Bmcc7nKce 43 minutes ago

NeeleyEunice

Eunice Neeley, MD,MPH RT @statnews: Washington state reported on Saturday the first death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus, the first health care worker to b… 1 hour ago

CMichaelGibson

C. Michael Gibson MD Washington state reports 1st death in U.S. from #coronavirus 1st health care worker to be infected 1st known o… https://t.co/UlD7y6WgOf 5 hours ago

LinhNguyenLove

linh nguyen RT @InkstoneNews: China is relying on data in its battle against the coronavirus, but there have been privacy breaches along the way https:… 5 hours ago

InkstoneNews

Inkstone China is relying on data in its battle against the coronavirus, but there have been privacy breaches along the way https://t.co/ol61yP6ic9 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.