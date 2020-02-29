Global  

Genetic clues hint at hidden coronavirus cases in Washington state

Denver Post Monday, 2 March 2020
The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a preliminary finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases, researchers said Sunday after analyzing the genetic sequences of viruses from two people.
News video: Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus 00:34

 Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic. It was unclear whether a patient who died from...

First coronavirus death reported in US

The first death from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, in Washington state, health officials said Saturday, after a handful of cases of...
France 24

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

Washington state health officials said Saturday a person has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first reported coronavirus...
CBS 2

