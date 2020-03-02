Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 'Black In Space' Explores NASA's Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality

'Black In Space' Explores NASA's Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality

NPR Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A new documentary looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut to space. "It would've been fantastic if we saw Ed Dwight walking on the moon," says black astronaut Robert Satcher.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Students Catch Surprising Sight of Newly Discovered Black Hole

Students Catch Surprising Sight of Newly Discovered Black Hole 01:01

 NASA’s OSIRIS-REx was orbiting asteroid Bennu when it spotted a newly flaring black hole with its Regolith X-Ray Imaging Spectrometer, operated by MIT and Harvard students and researchers. This was the first outburst of its kind to be detected from interplanetary space.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrRodgers16

Gary Poole RT @npratc: The new documentary, "Black in Space," looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut into space. "It would've… 2 hours ago

DcSlumdog

DcSlumdog '#BlackInSpace' Documentary Looks At The 1st Black Astronaut That Almost Was - https://t.co/c7vO3wvVA8 → the 1st B… https://t.co/VOAr3SC6Z8 3 hours ago

theaveragevoter

🎙 RT @NPR: A new documentary centers on the story of Ed Dwight, who was picked as the first African American astronaut candidate. But he neve… 4 hours ago

FrankSowa1

Frank Sowa RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: 'Black In Space' Explores NASA's Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality https://t.co/SPT7cTL0j4 4 hours ago

npratc

All Things Considered The new documentary, "Black in Space," looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut into space.… https://t.co/wSUjvMdV9P 5 hours ago

NanaB_2010

#AutismMomLife✍️🆘🚒 RT @KUOW: Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier, a new documentary on the Smithsonian Channel, brings light to the groundbreaking mome… 6 hours ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud ‘Black In Space’ Explores NASA’s Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality https://t.co/0aS9PiDakh 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.