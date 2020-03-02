A new documentary looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut to space. "It would've been fantastic if we saw Ed Dwight walking on the moon," says black astronaut Robert Satcher.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gary Poole RT @npratc: The new documentary, "Black in Space," looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut into space. "It would've… 2 hours ago DcSlumdog '#BlackInSpace' Documentary Looks At The 1st Black Astronaut That Almost Was - https://t.co/c7vO3wvVA8 → the 1st B… https://t.co/VOAr3SC6Z8 3 hours ago 🎙 RT @NPR: A new documentary centers on the story of Ed Dwight, who was picked as the first African American astronaut candidate. But he neve… 4 hours ago Frank Sowa RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: 'Black In Space' Explores NASA's Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality https://t.co/SPT7cTL0j4 4 hours ago All Things Considered The new documentary, "Black in Space," looks at America's struggle to send its first black astronaut into space.… https://t.co/wSUjvMdV9P 5 hours ago #AutismMomLife✍️🆘🚒 RT @KUOW: Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier, a new documentary on the Smithsonian Channel, brings light to the groundbreaking mome… 6 hours ago RSSFeedsCloud ‘Black In Space’ Explores NASA’s Small Steps And Giant Leaps Toward Equality https://t.co/0aS9PiDakh 6 hours ago