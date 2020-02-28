Global  

New York's plastic-bag ban frustrates many shoppers

FOXNews.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A new ban on single-use plastic bags in New York is leaving shoppers used to their old ways shocked at the new changes.
News video: New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban 02:11

 Grocery shoppers are being reminded to bring their reusable bags or expect to pay for paper bags at the checkout. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban [Video]Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

New York state's ban on plastic bags is now in effect. So how are shoppers and businesses handling the new law? TV 10/55's Nick Caloway went to find out

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. Forecast [Video]New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's John Elliott sees another big warming trend coming during the new work week. Here is your 6:30 p.m. forecast.

Get Ready, New York: Plastic Bag Ban Is Starting

A statewide law, which takes effect on Sunday, forbids businesses from providing the single-use bags that many shoppers rely on.
NYTimes.com

New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Starts On Sunday

Starting on Sunday, retailers in New York state will no longer be using single-use plastic bags. 
CBS 2

