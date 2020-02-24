Global  

Miss Staten Island Comes Out As Bisexual, And Then Gets Banned From Borough’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

CBS 2 Monday, 2 March 2020
There was controversy at the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island. Miss Staten Island was abruptly pulled from the parade, after revealing her sexual orientation.
 Not long after Miss Staten Island Madison L'Insalata came out as bisexual she said she was banned from the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

One St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York Still Bans L.G.B.T. Groups

“It is not a political or sexual identification parade,” the organizers of the event said.
NYTimes.com

Miss Staten Island says she's bisexual, is banned from parade

Madison L'Insalata had to watch from the sidelines of the New York City borough's St. Patrick's Day parade, but still wore her rainbow scarf and heart sticker.
CBS News


