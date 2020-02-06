Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Woman Tests Positive After Traveling From Iran

Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Woman Tests Positive After Traveling From Iran

CBS 2 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Gov. Cuomo said the woman is quarantined inside her Manhattan home and there’s no reason for the public to panic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC 02:17

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed [Video]First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:13Published

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in N.Y.: Manhattan Woman Is First Confirmed Case in State

A woman in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home.
NYTimes.com

Province confirms fifth case of COVID-19, woman returned from Iran

Public health officials say a Toronto woman in her 60s who recently returned home from Iran is Ontario's fifth presumptive positive coronavirus case.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eddiedog9881

Young Beef RT @WNYC: Governor Cuomo announced on Sunday evening that a Manhattan woman has become the first known person in New York state to be infec… 5 minutes ago

Young_og_15

💰Anthony Perez🇵🇷 🇬🇷 💰 RT @ABC7NY: Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo are expected to give an update on the coronavirus in the city and state after one woman tested p… 14 minutes ago

WNYC

WNYC 🎙 Governor Cuomo announced on Sunday evening that a Manhattan woman has become the first known person in New York sta… https://t.co/XLScUQESnP 19 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Woman Tests Positive After Traveling From #Iran - Mar 2 @ 8:16 AM ET https://t.co/v3qarOzGaO 50 minutes ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo are expected to give an update on the coronavirus in the city and state after one wo… https://t.co/JsGzP04OD9 1 hour ago

TedGrunewald

Theodore No War Grunewald RT @Gothamist: Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Woman Is First Confirmed Case In New York State https://t.co/DZ3Wa2wlIs https://t.co/iJV5pf0jIz 1 hour ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @NYDailyNews: UPDATE | New York’s first confirmed coronavirus case is a Manhattan woman in her 30s. She has respiratory symptoms, but is… 1 hour ago

photoframd

photoframd Coronavirus Update: Manhattan Woman Tests Positive After Traveling From Iran #CoronaVirusUpdates #coronavirususa https://t.co/h3bnurQc7I 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.