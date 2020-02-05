Global  

Man catches record-shattering trout in New Hampshire

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Thomas Knight breaks the 62-year-old record for the largest lake trout ever caught in New Hampshire,
News video: Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing

Man Catches Record 37-Pound Lake Trout While Ice Fishing 00:34

 A man in New Hampshire reportedly caught a record-setting, thirty-seven-pound lake trout while ice fishing on West Stewartstown’s Big Diamond Pond.

New Hampshire man catches 37-pound lake trout, the largest ever caught in the state

At over 40 inches in length, it's also the largest lake trout caught in all of New England. It overtakes the last record by nearly 10 pounds.  
