New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has been preparing for the virus and is scaling up its testing. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the patient’s condition and why New Yorkers shouldn’t overreact about the disease. 👓 View full article



