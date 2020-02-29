Global  

New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has been preparing for the virus and is scaling up its testing. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the patient’s condition and why New Yorkers shouldn’t overreact about the disease.
News video: Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State 01:44

 Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case. Governor Andrew Cuomo asked residents to remain calm and not have any “undue anxiety.” Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who..

Cuomo confirms first positive case of coronavirus in New York

The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he learned of the first official case Sunday evening. In a...
Eye Opener: Two U.S. deaths linked to coronavirus

Two coronavirus patients die in Washington state, and New York City reports its first case. Also, the race for the Democratic nomination shifts with Pete...
