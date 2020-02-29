New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says
Monday, 2 March 2020 () New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has been preparing for the virus and is scaling up its testing. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the patient’s condition and why New Yorkers shouldn’t overreact about the disease.
Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he learned of the first official case Sunday evening. In a... bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •Hindu •Jerusalem Post •News24
Two coronavirus patients die in Washington state, and New York City reports its first case. Also, the race for the Democratic nomination shifts with Pete... CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews •Reuters •Jerusalem Post
