Judge Judy Leaving Show After 25 Seasons

CBS 2 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Host Judy Sheindlin says she’s working on a new series, called “Judy Justice.”
 After 25 successful seasons on the bench, Judge Judy Sheindlin is calling it quits.

Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy [Video]Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

An iconic New York hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full service luxury living. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Judy is ending her syndicated show

"Judge Judy" is ending her syndicated show after 25 seasons, but she's not leaving the bench, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Judy Sheindlin announced on...
bizjournals

'Judge Judy' is Ending After 25 Seasons, But She Has New Show in the Works - Watch!

Judge Judy is sadly coming to an end. During an upcoming interview on Ellen, host Judge Judy Sheindlin revealed that her hit show is coming to an end after 25...
Just Jared


