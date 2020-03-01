Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York mom gives birth to second Leap Day baby

New York mom gives birth to second Leap Day baby

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A New York mom gave birth on Leap Day for the second time. Her son, 4-year-old Omri, was born on February 29, 2016. This year, when Omri was all set to celebrate his birthday, his mom went into labor. Hours later, his baby sister Scout was born. Nikki Battiste reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Mother Gives Birth To Her Second Leap Day Baby

New York Mother Gives Birth To Her Second Leap Day Baby 01:31

 CBS4's Rudabeh Shahbazi shares the story of Omri and Scout Demchak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mom fighting for son with Down Syndrome to have equal rights to organ transplant [Video]Mom fighting for son with Down Syndrome to have equal rights to organ transplant

She says people with disabilities are not currently eligible for a transplant in Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:53Published

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu [Video]'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and "the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent." Cuomo also said he hopes to have 1,000 tests per day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This leap day baby shares a birthday with her dad

It's rare enough to be born on leap day. It's even rarer to share that leap day birthday with someone in your family. And that's what makes Baby Camila's...
CTV News

Coronavirus live updates: A second US death; New York gets first case

A second person has died in Washington state and New York has reported its first patient as the coronavirus continued its march across the US.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersPremium Times Nigeria

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.