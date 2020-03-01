New York mom gives birth to second Leap Day baby

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

A New York mom gave birth on Leap Day for the second time. Her son, 4-year-old Omri, was born on February 29, 2016. This year, when Omri was all set to celebrate his birthday, his mom went into labor. Hours later, his baby sister Scout was born. Nikki Battiste reports.


