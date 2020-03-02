Global  

Shake Milton went from Delaware Blue Coats to NBA starter. Who's next?

Delawareonline Monday, 2 March 2020
Shake Milton used to dazzle crowds in Wilmington before he introduced himself to a national audience Sunday. Who could do the same?
 
News video: Shake Milton Makes NBA History Hits 14 Straight Threes

Shake Milton Makes NBA History Hits 14 Straight Threes 00:48

 Owasso native Shake Milton scores a career-high 39 points and makes NBA history, as he hit 14 consecutive threes over the last three games.

