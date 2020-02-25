‘Artemis Fowl:’ Disney Turns Boy Mastermind From Villain to Hero in First Trailer (Video) Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The first trailer for Disney’s adaptation of the fantasy novel “Artemis Fowl” shows the young, boy genius and title character becoming a hero out on a mission to save his father, all while battling some trolls in nifty green sunglasses.



It’s a classic hero’s origin story and adventure film directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl II.



But fans of the book series have had some mixed reactions to the trailer Monday morning, pointing out that in the first book of Eoin Colfer’s nine fantasy novels, Artemis Fowl is actually a villain who uses his criminal mastermind thievery and gadgets to kidnap a fairy princess and hold her for ransom, becoming an anti-hero you root for by the end of the story.



Fans suspect then that based on the trailer, which of course could be far different than the finished product, that Disney combined the stories of the first and second books for the film to make Artemis more heroic from the get-go, comparing it to how studios handled the adaptations of “The Golden Compass” or “Percy Jackson” series of books.



Colfer at the very least is a fan. “Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen. I am very excited for audiences to see the film,” he said in a statement along with the trailer to the film.



“Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style,” Branagh said in a statement. “His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It’s been a real joy to be on that ride.”



“Artemis Fowl” opens in theaters on May 29. Check out the trailer above and some of the online reaction below:







Um… so I see this movie is titled “Artemis fowl” but I don’t see an arrogant, genius thief who discovers the fairy world ON HIS OWN and then decides to rob them. https://t.co/ABiGqOxebO



— ELIZAbeth-dry bones-Fuse-slay (@LittleFuselier7) March 2, 2020











I propose one minute of silence in honor of our favorite YA book series adapted into movies:



• Artemis Fowl

• Percy Jackson

• Golden Compass



You didn't deserve to be butchered like this.

Forever in our hearts and on paper ['] ['] [']#ArtemisFowl



— Magda "Megu" Adamus (@CatusGeekus) March 2, 2020











With the Artemis Fowl trailer I finally understand how the Percy Jackson fans felt pic.twitter.com/YEUAMNy5C7



— Horror and Horrific of Netflix (@HorrorNetflix) March 2, 2020











Everyone’s talking about, “now I know how Percy Jackson fans feel” like Eragon fans weren’t the first to suffer… #ArtemisFowl pic.twitter.com/mCvkBQZccs



— #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@jugheadisAroAce) March 2, 2020











ARTEMIS FOWL IS NOT THE HERO IN THIS STORY. HOLLY IS THE HERO. ARTEMIS IS THE VILLAIN LET HIM BE THE VILLAIN YOU COWARDS https://t.co/xlqcQHRN2R



— Luis ᜎᜓᜁᜐ᜔ (@certainotalive) March 2, 2020







