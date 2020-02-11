Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > That Time Former GE CEO Jack Welch Slapped Alec Baldwin on ’30 Rock’ (Video)

That Time Former GE CEO Jack Welch Slapped Alec Baldwin on ’30 Rock’ (Video)

The Wrap Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jack Welch, the legendary former CEO of GE who died Sunday at age 84, was also a remarkably good sport.

Welch, who led GE for two decades (from 1981-2001) and oversaw its expansion to include the NBCUniversal media empire, appeared in a 2010 episode of the NBC sitcom “30 Rock” — playing Jack Welch, of course.

And he even got to slap the face of Alec Baldwin’s fictional NBC exec Jack Donaghy. In the episode, Baldwin’s Donaghy gets Welch to confirm GE’s sale of NBCUniversal to a Philadelphia-based cable company called Kabletown — a clear reference to the cable giant Comcast, which bought NBCUniversal from GE in November 2009.

*Also Read:* Jack Welch, CEO of Former NBCUniversal Owner GE During Huge Growth Years, Dies at 84

In the episode, Baldwin’s Donaghy refers to Welch as “Neutron Jack,” a nickname the exec picked up for downsizing the company in the 1980s, eliminating personnel while leaving the buildings intact.

And Welch maintains his tough-guy reputation in the short “30 Rock” scene. “If you need to pass some eye water, I’ll be happy to go out and get you some weakness tissues,” Welch tells Baldwin’s Donaghy after telling him that his fictional mentor had died and that the news was kept quiet until after the deal was closed.

And when Donaghy says he still plans to fight the Kabletown deal, Welch raises his palm for a slap right on Donaghy’s left cheek. “Let it go, John,” he says.

Watch the scene above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Jack Welch, CEO of Former NBCUniversal Owner GE During Huge Growth Years, Dies at 84

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Dies at 84

Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Dies at 84 00:39

 Welch helmed General Electric for 20 years, from 1981 to 2001.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video [Video]Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video

Amazon has signed former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime Video and Studios. He served for four years as Hulu's top executive and as Sony Pictures Television's chairman since 2017.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch has died at 84

Jack Welch presided over a massive increase in General Electric's stock valuation during his time as CEO and chairman.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsmaxBillboard.comIndependentbizjournalsNews24TIMETelegraph.co.ukFT.comBBC NewsSeattle Times

Jack Welch, CEO of Former NBCUniversal Owner GE During Huge Growth Years, Dies at 84

Jack Welch, CEO of Former NBCUniversal Owner GE During Huge Growth Years, Dies at 84Jack Welch, the former chairman and CEO of General Electric, which used to own NBCUniversal, has died. He was 84. CNBC reports Welch died Sunday of renal...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24FT.comBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.