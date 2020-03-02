Global  

John Oliver Is Not at All Calmed by How ‘Absentee Father’ Trump Is Handling Coronavirus (Video)

Monday, 2 March 2020
John Oliver Is Not at All Calmed by How ‘Absentee Father’ Trump Is Handling Coronavirus (Video)John Oliver tried to get to the bottom of just how nervous Americans should be about coronavirus (COVID-19). We’re not sure he arrived at an answer beyond “a bit,” but the “Last Week Tonight” host gave us some good information — and a few laughs — on Sunday.

That’s more than President Trump has offered, Oliver opined.

On Wednesday, Trump held a press conference that only worried and confused Oliver — especially the part where the POTUS bounced instead of clarifying whether Vice President Mike Pence or Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is actually in charge of keeping our country safe from the deadly and spreading disease. We’re not entirely sure.

*Also Read:* Can March Box Office Survive the Coronavirus Scare in the US?

“He just left! This was a press conference meant to calm the nation, and with the most basic question of who would be running things seemingly up in the air, he just f—ed right off!” Oliver said last night. “Look, I know we’re used to only seeing businessman Trump, but it is nice to occasionally get to see a glimpse of the absentee father in him too.”

Trump downplaying the experts and talking (and tweeting) out of both sides of his mouth on this very important topic isn’t helping.

“This is a bad time to have a president who cannot speak clearly,” Oliver said.

*Also Read:* 'SNL' Lampoons 'Love Is Blind'... With a Coronavirus Quarantine Twist (Video)

Oliver’s advice to those without a care in the world over Coronavirus and those freaking out? “Don’t be complacent, and don’t be a f—ing idiot.”

He had four other tips for everyone, regardless of where you personally fall on that spectrum:

1. Don’t be racist
2. Don’t hoard masks
3. Check the CDC website
4. Wash your hands

*Also Read:* Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is 'Gaslighting' American Public (Video)

Pretty good stuff.

Watch the video above.

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; Paul Pennolino directs.

