Clare Crawley Named New ‘Bachelorette’

ABC has chosen its next Bachelorette.



Clare Crawley, who competed on Juan Pablo’s season of “The Bachelor” and later appeared on “The Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelor: Winter Games,” will be the leading lady on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette.”



Crawley is currently 38 years old, making her the oldest “Bachelorette” to be chosen in the history of “The Bachelor” franchise. Hannah Brown, the most recent Bachelorette, is 25.



Here is Crawley’s bio from ABC:



“A native of Sacramento, California, Clare, 38, enjoys spending her days playing with her two dogs Elby and Honey, doing yoga and hiking with friends. She loves her career as a hairstylist and hopes to style the man of her dreams one day. She looks up to her late father as an example of the man she hopes to marry, someone strong and compassionate that can live life to the fullest, just like her!”



*Also Read:* Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges



Crawley is known for standing up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the 18th season finale of “The Bachelor.”



When she walked away from him that day in St. Lucia in tears, she asked, “Where is the man who will fight for me?”



This may be her chance to find out.



“The Bachelorette” is hosted by Chris Harrison. The “Bachelor” franchise series is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist executive produce.



Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.



