‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Years in Syndication – but Here Comes ‘Judy Justice’ (Video)

Judy Sheindlin announced Monday that her record-breaking syndicated court show “Judge Judy” will come to an end after its 2020-2021 season after 25 years on the air… but she has another show in the works.



Sheindlin made the big announcement on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday.



“CBS [Television Distribution] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she said. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”



“But,” she quickly added, “I’m not tired, so ‘Judy Justice’ will be coming out a year later.”



Where, exactly, her fans will be able to catch the news show is a big secret… for the time being. But she did go into a tiny more detail about both shows.



“‘Judge Judy,’ you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows,” she said. “The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying ‘Judge Judy.’ And ‘Judy Justice’ will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”



Sheindlin easily topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid daytime TV hosts for 2018. Thanks to a lucrative deal that sold the rights to the thousands of episodes of her long-running courtroom show, took in an estimated $147 million pretax in the 12 months preceding June 2018, Forbes said.



The former Manhattan family court judge recently went all-in on endorsing former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg for the Democratic party’s candidate for president, saying she would “fight to the death” to stop those trying to “revolutionize” the country.



