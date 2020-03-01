‘SNL’ Lampoons ‘Love Is Blind’… With a Coronavirus Quarantine Twist (Video) Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Wouldn’t ya know that it would take the creative geniuses at “SNL” to make the best of the worldwide



Introducing “Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition.”



In this “SNL” sketch that was cut for time, a Hazmat-suited Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor play Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts of the Netflix dating show where singles get engaged without ever meeting face to face.



“They have to get to know each other in isolated windowless pods,” the announcer says. “They all share something in common — not only are they TRULY desperate to get married; they’re also being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus.”



*Also Read:* 'SNL': Democratic Candidates Crash Pence's Coronavirus Press Conference (Video)



The couples introduce themselves to their prospective partner through a wall, sharing how they each became exposed. After brief conversation, they are madly in love.



“I love our connection!” Heidi Gardner beams.



“I never felt this way before, just like, light-headed. I have the shivers,” Kyle Mooney responds with concern.



“I wish I could be there to hug you because I’m a hugger. And also I don’t wash my hands and I put my fingers in my mouth,” guest host John Mulaney — who is hooked up to an IV — tells Ego Nwoodim.



Check out how their fairy tale romance evolves and if they live happily ever after in the clip above.



