‘SNL’ Lampoons ‘Love Is Blind’… With a Coronavirus Quarantine Twist (Video)
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Wouldn’t ya know that it would take the creative geniuses at “SNL” to make the best of the worldwide coronavirus crisis by adding a touch of romance.
Introducing “Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition.”
In this “SNL” sketch that was cut for time, a Hazmat-suited Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor play Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts of the Netflix dating show where singles get engaged without ever meeting face to face.
“They have to get to know each other in isolated windowless pods,” the announcer says. “They all share something in common — not only are they TRULY desperate to get married; they’re also being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus.”