Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > A look at the House races to watch on Super Tuesday

A look at the House races to watch on Super Tuesday

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
On Tuesday voters will be weighing in on congressional races, too — 120 congressional districts have their primaries on Super Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado [Video]Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado

Bernie Sanders says he still believes he will win the Democratic nomination after winning Vermont, Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday, with several races still outstanding.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:21Published

LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures [Video]LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures

Los Angeles County voters will decide some major local and state races Tuesday, including the district attorney's race, Proposition 13 and Measure FD. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.