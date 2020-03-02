‘It Can’t Be Separate From American History’: Author Ellen Carol Dubois On ‘Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle For The Vote’

The author honors the 100 year anniversary of women receiving the write to vote by documenting the heroes of the women's suffrage movement.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 6 International Women's Day Facts 6 International Women's Day Facts International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. Here are some facts about the day's history and traditions. 1. The first International Women's Day took place.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42Published 2 days ago #YourBeksHistory Learn about the Berks Women’s Suffrage 2020 Centennial from Mary Ellen Heckman, with historian/reenactor Hallie Vaughn; then find out about the events being held for the Berks Women in the Arts.. Credit: BCTVPublished 2 days ago

Tweets about this