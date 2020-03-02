Global  

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Calls For 1,000 Tests Per Day To Limit Spread

Gothamist Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
"Our challenge now is to test as many people as we can."
News video: 'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu 01:44

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and "the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent." Cuomo also said he hopes to have 1,000 tests per day for New Yorkers within one week.

