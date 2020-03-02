Global  

Chuck D fires Flavor Flav from Public Enemy after dispute over Bernie Sanders

Monday, 2 March 2020
Long-simmering tensionsÂ between the LIÂ natives ofÂ Public Enemy boiled overÂ following a dispute over a Bernie Sanders rally.
News video: Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig 00:52

 Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

