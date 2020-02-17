Antonio Banderas Joins Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Adaptation With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of “Uncharted,” Sony’s film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Sophia Ali (“Truth or Dare,” Amazon’s upcoming “The Wilds”) and Tati Gabrielle (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have also joined the cast. Character details for all three are unknown.



Ruben Fleischer is directing the action and adventure film about the story of adventurer, historian and thief Nathan Drake. The film is an origin story of Drake as a young man that takes place before the events of the video games. Holland is playing the young Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” movie, and Wahlberg, who was once attached as Drake, will now play his partner in crime Victor “Sully” Sullivan.



*Also Read:* Antonio Banderas Believes the Oscars Are Finally 'Becoming a Worldwide Award'



“Uncharted” has been delayed numerous times, and Fleischer is the seventh filmmaker to take over the directing chair after directors like Seth Gordon, Travis Knight and Dan Trachtenberg have all left the project. Sony’s now slated the film for a release on March 5, 2021.



The current draft of the screenplay is by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.



Banderas was nominated for his first Oscar for his work in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” this past year and also starred in “The Laundromat” from director Steven Soderbergh. He will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and is currently filming the Spanish-language film “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.



Banderas is represented by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Gabrielle is represented by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.



Variety first reported the news of Banderas’ casting.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sony Pushes 'Uncharted' Movie Back 3 Months, Takes 'Masters of the Universe' Off the Schedule



Antonio Banderas Didn't Want to Impersonate Pedro Almodóvar for 'Pain and Glory' (Video)



'Pain and Glory' Film Review: Antonio Banderas Plays Pedro Almodóvar – Sort Of Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of “Uncharted,” Sony’s film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.Sophia Ali (“Truth or Dare,” Amazon’s upcoming “The Wilds”) and Tati Gabrielle (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have also joined the cast. Character details for all three are unknown.Ruben Fleischer is directing the action and adventure film about the story of adventurer, historian and thief Nathan Drake. The film is an origin story of Drake as a young man that takes place before the events of the video games. Holland is playing the young Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” movie, and Wahlberg, who was once attached as Drake, will now play his partner in crime Victor “Sully” Sullivan.*Also Read:* Antonio Banderas Believes the Oscars Are Finally 'Becoming a Worldwide Award'“Uncharted” has been delayed numerous times, and Fleischer is the seventh filmmaker to take over the directing chair after directors like Seth Gordon, Travis Knight and Dan Trachtenberg have all left the project. Sony’s now slated the film for a release on March 5, 2021.The current draft of the screenplay is by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.Banderas was nominated for his first Oscar for his work in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” this past year and also starred in “The Laundromat” from director Steven Soderbergh. He will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and is currently filming the Spanish-language film “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.Banderas is represented by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Gabrielle is represented by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.Variety first reported the news of Banderas’ casting.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Sony Pushes 'Uncharted' Movie Back 3 Months, Takes 'Masters of the Universe' Off the ScheduleAntonio Banderas Didn't Want to Impersonate Pedro Almodóvar for 'Pain and Glory' (Video)'Pain and Glory' Film Review: Antonio Banderas Plays Pedro Almodóvar – Sort Of 👓 View full article

