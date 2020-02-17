Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Antonio Banderas Joins Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Adaptation With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Antonio Banderas Joins Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Adaptation With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The Wrap Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Antonio Banderas Joins Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Adaptation With Tom Holland and Mark WahlbergAntonio Banderas has joined the cast of “Uncharted,” Sony’s film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Sophia Ali (“Truth or Dare,” Amazon’s upcoming “The Wilds”) and Tati Gabrielle (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have also joined the cast. Character details for all three are unknown.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the action and adventure film about the story of adventurer, historian and thief Nathan Drake. The film is an origin story of Drake as a young man that takes place before the events of the video games. Holland is playing the young Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” movie, and Wahlberg, who was once attached as Drake, will now play his partner in crime Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

*Also Read:* Antonio Banderas Believes the Oscars Are Finally 'Becoming a Worldwide Award'

“Uncharted” has been delayed numerous times, and Fleischer is the seventh filmmaker to take over the directing chair after directors like Seth Gordon, Travis Knight and Dan Trachtenberg have all left the project. Sony’s now slated the film for a release on March 5, 2021.

The current draft of the screenplay is by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

Banderas was nominated for his first Oscar for his work in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” this past year and also starred in “The Laundromat” from director Steven Soderbergh. He will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and is currently filming the Spanish-language film “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.

Banderas is represented by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Gabrielle is represented by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.

Variety first reported the news of Banderas’ casting.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Sony Pushes 'Uncharted' Movie Back 3 Months, Takes 'Masters of the Universe' Off the Schedule

Antonio Banderas Didn't Want to Impersonate Pedro Almodóvar for 'Pain and Glory' (Video)

'Pain and Glory' Film Review: Antonio Banderas Plays Pedro Almodóvar – Sort Of
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland knows EVERYTHING about 'Spider-Man 3 [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland knows EVERYTHING about 'Spider-Man 3

However, the actor has learned how to not give away any spoilers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Tom Holland says 'Uncharted' has 'one of the best scripts' he's read [Video]Tom Holland says 'Uncharted' has 'one of the best scripts' he's read

According to Tom Holland, the 'Uncharted' movie boasts "one of the best scripts" he's ever read.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Wahlberg on Tom Brady’s future: He’s got to do what’s best for him and his family

Mark Wahlberg on Tom Brady’s future: He’s got to do what’s best for him and his familyMark Wahlberg joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to discuss Tom Brady's future. Hear what Mark has to say about Brady's difficult decision with the...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melisaavila23

Melisa Avila RT @CultureCrave: Antonio Banderas joins Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's 'Uncharted' (via @Variety) https://t.co/oYwzUUEEIA 2 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony's UNCHARTED Film Adaptation https://t.co/y0qPDDn4TG via @GeekTyrant https://t.co/wUbXHRAMRp 5 minutes ago

FantasyandScifi

Epicstream Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted https://t.co/6rxCocGBoO https://t.co/YSGU4Or2sL 12 minutes ago

AlfonsGorina

Alfons Gorina RT @comingsoonnet: Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted Movie https://t.co/XZ7aLCSQwm 16 minutes ago

theinsidexpress

The Insidexpress Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted Film https://t.co/rSJTohp0ri https://t.co/oWpeg6hcC5 25 minutes ago

Iconjurer

⚡Ofra Ziv⚡ Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted Movie https://t.co/3dlfmIlcHL #Movies #Trailers #TV… https://t.co/3xy41v3ajd 25 minutes ago

Noovyis

Playhitmusic (Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted Movie) Playhitmusic - https://t.co/f2iW1decbx https://t.co/UaKfqkLLS2 38 minutes ago

SmashBlockTV

SMASH BLOCK T.V. Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted Movie https://t.co/nkoKFPVfHI https://t.co/7herNr1tZN 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.