Gannon Stauch case: Stepmother arrested in connection with 11-year-old’s disappearance

Denver Post Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old who went missing on Jan. 27 from his Colorado Springs home.
News video: Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy

Spokesperson: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in case of missing Colorado Springs boy 01:44

 Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, according to Cynthia Coffman, a spokesperson for the family.

Full news conference: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in murder charge in boy's disappearance [Video]Full news conference: Gannon Stauch's stepmother arrested in murder charge in boy's disappearance

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to announce that Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, had been arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection with..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 18:01Published

Mother of Gannon Stauch gives emotional statement after stepmom arrested on suspicion of murder [Video]Mother of Gannon Stauch gives emotional statement after stepmom arrested on suspicion of murder

Landen Hiott, the mother of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, thanked the community for its outpouring of support during a news conference in which authorities announced the boy's stepmother had been..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:45Published


Gannon Stauch case: “Hope and despair” remain four weeks after boy’s disappearance

Four weeks to the day since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch went missing, his family continued to hope for his safe return even as the El Paso County Sheriff’s...
Denver Post

Gannon Stauch case: Thousands want to create “Gannon’s Law,” but experts see problems

Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch returned to the family’s home in Colorado Springs on Wednesday as thousands of people signed a...
Denver Post


mayrabella101

We Need To Get Trump Out The White House. ASAP! RT @ABC: NEW: The stepmother of a missing 11-year-old Colorado boy was arrested Monday morning, multiple sources tell @ABC News. https://t.… 32 seconds ago

crimelinespod

Charlie Gannon Stauch’s stepmother arrested for his murder. https://t.co/rStq2Wjvay 3 minutes ago

Riginal_Zin

Sarah Marie. The MFer is Im🍑d 😈🆘 Fucking awful 😭 #RIPGannon https://t.co/GZz25cwS2k: Stepmother arrested on murder charges in disappearance of Ganno… https://t.co/NelkbL6cIi 4 minutes ago

Ealasaid1743

Ealasaid Gannon Stauch case: Stepmother arrested | Full news conference https://t.co/lViA53xnzY via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

snackstackpack

Prongles For those following the Gannon Stauch case https://t.co/Lmpknw2QWG 5 minutes ago

TunaSafeDolphin

Ken Paris RT @Clayton_Sandell: Stepmother Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach SC, sources tell @abc. A spokeswoman for Gannon's family says t… 14 minutes ago

Liptionfav

Mrs. T. L. RT @ABC: Gannon Stauch was last seen on Jan. 27, the same day his stepmother, Leticia Stauch, reported him missing. https://t.co/9zdswfo81u 17 minutes ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Gannon Stauch's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing 11-year-old… https://t.co/XLBgWmljTy 20 minutes ago

