Supreme Court to hear legal challenge to Affordable Care Act

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. At issue in the case is the constitutionality of the law's individual mandate. The justices will hear the case in October, meaning it is likely to become a major issue during the presidential campaign. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joined CBSN with more.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Obamacare

The case challenging the Affordable Care Act will likely be heard by the court in its next term, which begins in October.
CBS News

Supreme Court agrees to review ObamaCare challenge over funding mechanism

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a challenge to the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality after a group of states led by Texas...
FOXNews.com

