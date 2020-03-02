James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host, Dies at 93

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

James Lipton, the host and creator of “Inside the Actors Studio” has died at the age of 93.



Lipton died in his Manhattan home on Monday after a battle with bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton said.







Beloved Inside the #ActorsStudio host James Lipton has died at 93. We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates. ???? #RestInPeace https://t.co/BiFutYhYM0



More to come…



