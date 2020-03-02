Global  

James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host, Dies at 93

The Wrap Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host, Dies at 93James Lipton, the host and creator of “Inside the Actors Studio” has died at the age of 93.

Lipton died in his Manhattan home on Monday after a battle with bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton said.



Beloved Inside the #ActorsStudio host James Lipton has died at 93. We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates. ???? #RestInPeace https://t.co/BiFutYhYM0

— Ovation (@ovationtv) March 2, 2020



More to come…

