|
James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host, Dies at 93
|
|
Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
James Lipton, the host and creator of “Inside the Actors Studio” has died at the age of 93.
Lipton died in his Manhattan home on Monday after a battle with bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton said.
Beloved Inside the #ActorsStudio host James Lipton has died at 93. We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates. ???? #RestInPeace https://t.co/BiFutYhYM0
— Ovation (@ovationtv) March 2, 2020
More to come…
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
James Lipton Exits 'Inside the Actors Studio' After 25 Years
'Inside the Actor's Studio' Host James Lipton Remembers 'Glee' Guest Appearance With Cory Monteith
James Lipton: I Was a Pimp in France
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this