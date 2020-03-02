Here’s How Much the Democratic Candidates Have Spent on TV Ads in Super Tuesday States Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Super Tuesday has led to a super amount of political TV advertising dollars being spent.



The campaigns for the four main Democratic contenders left in the race — Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg — have spent more than $200 million in TV ads in the 14 states, according to data from Advertising Analytics, a company that tracks political campaign advertising.



The 14 states heading to the polls Tuesday include California and Texas in what will be the largest single-day voting during the primary season. The other states are: North Carolina, Montana, Massachusetts, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, Maine and Vermont.



*Also Read:* CBS Criticized for Running Bloomberg Ads During Democratic Debate: 'How?'



Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent the most of any current candidate by far — Pete Buttigeig, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar all dropped out following the South Carolina primary over the weekend — with nearly $185 million. Of that, Bloomberg has spent more than $66 million in California alone, with another $49 million in Texas.



After Bloomberg, Sanders’ campaign has spent $15 million across the 14 states, with $7 million earmarked for California. The Biden and Warren campaigns have each put forth $1.65 million (across 8 states) and $2 million (across 6 states). The pro-Warren Persist PAC, on the other hand, has spent $9 million across 10 states, with $3.6 million going to California.



Steyer, another billionaire businessman who spent a fortune on his own campaign, opened his wallet for more than $44 million — the majority of that went to California with nearly $33 million in the Golden State alone. He ended his candidacy on Saturday. As for the other now-former candidates: Buttigieg’s campaign spent $2.2 million and Klobuchar dropped $3.9 million (with the pro-Klobuchar Kitchen Table Conversations PAC adding an additional $824K).



Ad Analytics compiled its data from TV stations, which are required by the FCC to publicly disclose political spending. The data is from Nov. 25 (when Bloomberg announced his candidacy) through Tuesday.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary; Sanders Is Distant Second



Obama Demands South Carolina Stations Stop Running Misleading Ad Where He Appears to Attack Biden Super Tuesday has led to a super amount of political TV advertising dollars being spent.The campaigns for the four main Democratic contenders left in the race — Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg — have spent more than $200 million in TV ads in the 14 states, according to data from Advertising Analytics, a company that tracks political campaign advertising.The 14 states heading to the polls Tuesday include California and Texas in what will be the largest single-day voting during the primary season. The other states are: North Carolina, Montana, Massachusetts, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Utah, Arkansas, Maine and Vermont.*Also Read:* CBS Criticized for Running Bloomberg Ads During Democratic Debate: 'How?'Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent the most of any current candidate by far — Pete Buttigeig, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar all dropped out following the South Carolina primary over the weekend — with nearly $185 million. Of that, Bloomberg has spent more than $66 million in California alone, with another $49 million in Texas.After Bloomberg, Sanders’ campaign has spent $15 million across the 14 states, with $7 million earmarked for California. The Biden and Warren campaigns have each put forth $1.65 million (across 8 states) and $2 million (across 6 states). The pro-Warren Persist PAC, on the other hand, has spent $9 million across 10 states, with $3.6 million going to California.Steyer, another billionaire businessman who spent a fortune on his own campaign, opened his wallet for more than $44 million — the majority of that went to California with nearly $33 million in the Golden State alone. He ended his candidacy on Saturday. As for the other now-former candidates: Buttigieg’s campaign spent $2.2 million and Klobuchar dropped $3.9 million (with the pro-Klobuchar Kitchen Table Conversations PAC adding an additional $824K).Ad Analytics compiled its data from TV stations, which are required by the FCC to publicly disclose political spending. The data is from Nov. 25 (when Bloomberg announced his candidacy) through Tuesday.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary; Sanders Is Distant SecondObama Demands South Carolina Stations Stop Running Misleading Ad Where He Appears to Attack Biden 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS2 LA - Published Democratic Presidential Candidates Descend On California For Super Tuesday 01:54 California is the biggest delegate prize on Super Tuesday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published 2 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Delegates At Stake Super Tuesday For Democrats Super Tuesday is tomorrow - people in 14 states and one territory will vote for who they want to be the Democratic presidential nominee. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs, that's about 34% of.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Where the candidates are spending before Super Tuesday More than $240 million has been spent by presidential candidates on ads hitting the airwaves in Super Tuesday states.

CBS News 11 hours ago



Where are candidates spending on TV and radio before Super Tuesday? More than $240 million has been spent by presidential candidates on ads hitting the airwaves in Super Tuesday states.

CBS News 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this