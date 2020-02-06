Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ Gets Christmas Release Date Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will hit theaters on Dec. 25, Sony announced on Monday.



In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that Mélanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would direct from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon is producing through her production company The Cantillon Company. The two sisters will unite for the first time on-screen to play sisters. It will be based on Kristin Hannah’s worldwide bestseller of the same name.



“The Nightingale” follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and tells the story or their struggle to survive the German occupation of France. The story is inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.



*Also Read:* Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning to Play Sisters for the First Time in Melanie Laurent's 'The Nightingale' for TriStar (Exclusive)



Hannah’s book became a hit after it was published in 2015. It has since been published in 45 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the U.S. alone. It has become #1 New York Times best-seller and spent a total of 114 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. It was also named the best book of the year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads, and others.



Currently, the other films opening on Dec. 25 are Universal’s “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks, and Paramount’s “The Tomorrow War,” starring Chris Pratt and Betty Gilpin.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for 'Ramy' Season 2, Elle Fanning-Led Royal Comedy 'The Great'



Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski Get Jury Duty at Cannes



'Teen Spirit' Film Review: Elle Fanning Sings – Boy, Does She Sing – in Indie Musical TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will hit theaters on Dec. 25, Sony announced on Monday.In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that Mélanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would direct from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon is producing through her production company The Cantillon Company. The two sisters will unite for the first time on-screen to play sisters. It will be based on Kristin Hannah’s worldwide bestseller of the same name.“The Nightingale” follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and tells the story or their struggle to survive the German occupation of France. The story is inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.*Also Read:* Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning to Play Sisters for the First Time in Melanie Laurent's 'The Nightingale' for TriStar (Exclusive)Hannah’s book became a hit after it was published in 2015. It has since been published in 45 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the U.S. alone. It has become #1 New York Times best-seller and spent a total of 114 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. It was also named the best book of the year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads, and others.Currently, the other films opening on Dec. 25 are Universal’s “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks, and Paramount’s “The Tomorrow War,” starring Chris Pratt and Betty Gilpin.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for 'Ramy' Season 2, Elle Fanning-Led Royal Comedy 'The Great'Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski Get Jury Duty at Cannes'Teen Spirit' Film Review: Elle Fanning Sings – Boy, Does She Sing – in Indie Musical 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES Movie - Elle Fanning and Justice Smith ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES Movie - Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Plot synopsis: The story of Violet and Theodore, who meet and change each other's lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51Published 3 weeks ago All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:41Published on February 6, 2020

Tweets about this