Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related to probe into Ukraine and Biden

Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related to probe into Ukraine and Biden

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told members that he intends to schedule a vote to approve a subpoena for documents related to its investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tkjw49419

kjw49419 Bring it. The world is waiting. https://t.co/cbq8iagKXd 10 minutes ago

LJT_is_me

Lori @DailyCaller @BabeReflex_8 So we all have our source's right? Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related t… https://t.co/8IAKMIeqca 13 minutes ago

ellenton1950

mark RT @thedailybeast: GOP Senator intends to subpoena witness linked to Burisma and Hunter Biden https://t.co/RYTYwjziNZ 13 minutes ago

c3y5000

jetsetter24seven✝️ RT @raybae689: Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related to probe into Ukraine and Biden https://t.co/mhIy6y2m4l https://t.co/ZtHh… 15 minutes ago

1geniusmind4u

Ronnie Nussbeck Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related to probe into Ukraine and Biden https://t.co/tT4rbfl1yt via @CBSPolitics 18 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Top GOP senator seeks subpoena for witness related to probe into Ukraine and Biden https://t.co/mhIy6y2m4l https://t.co/ZtHh9wnxvl 24 minutes ago

kooch54

John Makuch Please don’t give this cocksucker another term: Douche Bag GOP Senator Intends to Subpoena Witness Linked to Burism… https://t.co/xER7IpTib5 1 hour ago

gabe_aguilar03

Gabe Aguilar RT @highbrow_nobrow: On Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, sign… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.