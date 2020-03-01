Global  

Three More Deaths From Washington State Nursing Care Center, Site of Coronavirus Outbreak

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Four residents of the nursing center have died. Four others in the center and an employee have also learned they have the virus.
News video: Latest On The Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest On The Coronavirus Outbreak 02:33

 Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Washington State.

Track The Spread Of Coronavirus Worldwide [Video]Track The Spread Of Coronavirus Worldwide

With more than 90,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and the first reported deaths in the U.S. over the weekend, more and more people are growing concerned about the spread of the virus. Curtis Silva..

Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington [Video]Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington

Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

Coronavirus: Four more deaths in Washington state

The deaths have occurred close to the city of Seattle and are the only Covid-19 fatalities on US soil.
BBC News

Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found

A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the new coronavirus, officials at the home said.
Reuters India

