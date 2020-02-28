Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski Issues Guidelines To Catholic Parishes Over Coronavirus Concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Miami University issues coronavirus travel advisory Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:37Published 2 days ago Vice President Mike Pence In South Florida To Discuss Coronavirus US Vice President Mike Pence joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday afternoon in South Florida to address coronavirus concerns. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:49Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski Issues Guidelines For Catholic Parishes Over Coronavirus Concerns On Monday afternoon, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued guidelines for Catholic parishes throughout South Florida to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

cbs4.com 7 hours ago



Miami University adds 2 countries to restricted travel list due to coronavirus In January, Miami University restricted travel to China for all faculty, staff and students amid concerns over the coronavirus concerns. On Saturday, the Oxford...

bizjournals 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this