Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski Issues Guidelines To Catholic Parishes Over Coronavirus Concerns

cbs4.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
On Monday afternoon, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued guidelines for Catholic parishes throughout South Florida to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
News video: South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus 02:19

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

Miami University issues coronavirus travel advisory [Video]Miami University issues coronavirus travel advisory

Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..

Vice President Mike Pence In South Florida To Discuss Coronavirus [Video]Vice President Mike Pence In South Florida To Discuss Coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday afternoon in South Florida to address coronavirus concerns.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski Issues Guidelines For Catholic Parishes Over Coronavirus Concerns

cbs4.com

Miami University adds 2 countries to restricted travel list due to coronavirus

In January, Miami University restricted travel to China for all faculty, staff and students amid concerns over the coronavirus concerns. On Saturday, the Oxford...
bizjournals

