Top Los Angeles prosecutor apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter activists

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey delivered an emotional apology on behalf of her husband on Monday, hours after he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the couple's home and threatened to shoot them.
News video: L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

 Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor's husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple's porch in Granada Hills.

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home [Video]Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday..

LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest [Video]LIVE: Jackie Lacey Addresses Morning Protest

Jackie Lacey addressed the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home.

Her husband pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter group. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey says he's sorry.

Video posted on social media shows a man at the door pointing a gun and warning demonstrators: "I will shoot you. Get off of my porch."
Los Angeles County DA’s Husband Pulls Gun on Black Lives Matter Activists (VIDEO)

