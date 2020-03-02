Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Husband of Los Angeles DA points gun at Black Lives Matter protesters

Husband of Los Angeles DA points gun at Black Lives Matter protesters

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a tense confrontation at the home of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Her husband, opened the door and pointed a gun at protesters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home 02:26

 Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators [Video]L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor's husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple's..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:36Published

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene [Video]Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Husband of district attorney points gun at Black Lives Matter activists

Jackie Lacey defends his actions: 'Our home is our sanctuary. He meant no one any harm'
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comReutersTMZ.com

Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them before sunrise Monday as...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mandelamen

Mahari Mengistu RT @ScottHech: UNBELIEVABLE: Day before election for DA of Los Angeles. A peaceful protestor rings the doorbell of the current DA, Jackie L… 18 minutes ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 WATCH: Shocking Moment Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey’s Husband, who is Black himself, Points a Gun at Black Lives Mat… https://t.co/lTDpunH5gy 31 minutes ago

simonvouet1

Simon Vouet Los Angeles DA apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/PvunR2kd6M #FoxNews 34 minutes ago

leftnewsorg

Leftnews Top Los Angeles prosecutor apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter activists - Reuters https://t.co/UfZRBJU22g 36 minutes ago

sonofselassie

Wisdom of The Lion Video: L.A. prosecutor’s husband points gun at protesters - New York Daily News https://t.co/67IoAwIqDU 56 minutes ago

lisitano_a

Alan Lisitano RT @swsog: Los Angeles DA apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/FWmSJJYxqw 1 hour ago

OurUrbanSpace

KTdaMasterPiece Los Angeles County DA's Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protester https://t.co/7f8N7ICzHV 1 hour ago

AbbyDylan

Abby Dylan Los Angeles County DA's husband points gun toward Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/xk1exvKBOg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.