Unexplained Coronavirus Transmission in Florida Prompts Worries of More Cases

A man in Manatee County tested positive though he had not traveled to countries with an outbreak, creating yet another unexplained case of the virus.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus transmission fears as unexplained new cases diagnosed in US Patients are diagnosed with Covid-19 from unknown origins which suggests the virus is not contained

Second case of unexplained coronavirus appears in California, raising fears of community infection The nation's second case of unexplained coronavirus - in which a person emerges with the infection with no obvious indication of how the virus was transmitted -...

