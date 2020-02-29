Global  

Unexplained Coronavirus Transmission in Florida Prompts Worries of More Cases

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A man in Manatee County tested positive though he had not traveled to countries with an outbreak, creating yet another unexplained case of the virus.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported

Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported 02:20

 We've learned of two more coronavirus cases across the country where the patients did not travel or have contact with an infected person; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida [Video]COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says Florida now has two &apos;presumptively positive&apos; cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to direct a public..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death [Video]Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death

Train passengers in Bangkok, Thailand, are screened for signs of the coronavirus today (March 1st) after the country reported its first death from the disease. Hundreds of people arriving at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus transmission fears as unexplained new cases diagnosed in US

Patients are diagnosed with Covid-19 from unknown origins which suggests the virus is not contained
Independent

Second case of unexplained coronavirus appears in California, raising fears of community infection

The nation's second case of unexplained coronavirus - in which a person emerges with the infection with no obvious indication of how the virus was transmitted -...
USATODAY.com


