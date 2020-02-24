Global  

Bernie Sanders still national frontrunner ahead of Super Tuesday

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both drop out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden. It gives Joe Biden a big boost on the eve of Super Tuesday, but polls show Bernie Sanders as the national frontrunner. Ed O'Keefe reports.
 Polls in the Bay Area open at 7 a.m. on Super Tuesday. California is the biggest prize on the map by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake. Betty Yu reports. (3-2-2020)

Sanders Powers To Lead In Texas Poll, Leading With Latinos, And Biden And Bloomberg Deadlocked in Second

Sanders Powers To Lead In Texas Poll, Leading With Latinos, And Biden And Bloomberg Deadlocked in SecondA new Univision/University of Houston poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in the critical Super Tuesday state of Texas, with support at 26%,...
Mediaite

After Nevada Caucuses, Bernie Sanders Emerges As Democratic Front-Runner

With a decisive and sweeping victory in the Nevada caucuses, Bernie Sanders is now the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. The other candidates are now...
NPR

