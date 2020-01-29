sue RT @realTuckFrumper: White House Withdraws Nomination Of Pentagon Official Who Questioned Ukraine Aid https://t.co/xDQ8UPdt6n 3 minutes ago

Fozzie.Bear 🐼 What a petty man … Trump withdraws nomination of Pentagon official who questioned Ukraine aid freeze… https://t.co/8qnxMhW6Z2 6 minutes ago

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @thehill: Trump admin pulls nomination for top Pentagon aide who questioned hold on Ukraine aid https://t.co/uKfY3wMJT7 https://t.co/XmJ… 7 minutes ago

ъรεս White House Withdraws Nomination Of Pentagon Official Who Questioned Ukraine Aid https://t.co/HIJlYMiKha https://t.co/sFgSc4xmHk 14 minutes ago

Nafo45 .@Whitehouse .@realdonaldtrump Daily, the corruption, self serving, dishonesty, of trump & the W.H. is displayed.… https://t.co/pAFxooyLLC 16 minutes ago

← Left Coast Liberal 🏳️‍🌈 White House Withdraws Nomination Of Pentagon Official Who Questioned Ukraine Aid https://t.co/a7sRoOFR2S he was l… https://t.co/Bx7f8ad8L0 20 minutes ago

Lynnda King 🇨🇦 RT @thehill: Trump admin pulls nomination for top Pentagon aide who questioned hold on Ukraine aid https://t.co/YqlmGmsVov https://t.co/VOo… 21 minutes ago