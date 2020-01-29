Global  

Trump withdraws nomination of Pentagon official who questioned Ukraine aid freeze

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday withdrew the nomination of Elaine McCusker to a senior Pentagon post, after reports that she had questioned the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, a key element in the inquiry leading to Trump's impeachment.
